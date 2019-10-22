A 17-point lead early in the second quarter, Chanhassen found its grip on the Section 2-5A quarterfinal game loosening in the second half.
An opening drive third-quarter score for Bloomington Jefferson followed by a second drive to the Storm 2-yard line had the Jaguars within striking distance of tying the game.
That’s when Chanhassen made its stand.
A stop on a run play. A pass break-up by cornerback PJ Velazquez. An overthrown fade. And finally on fourth down, safety Jackson Lakosky coming up and stripping the ball away from a receiver for the turnover on downs.
A 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter, Chanhassen (5-4) scored on back-to-back drives, advancing to the semifinal round of sections for the ninth consecutive season in a 34-13 win.
The Storm travel to second seed Mankato West (6-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Chanhassen has never beaten the Scarlets in six post-season meetings.
Big plays for the Storm were the difference against Bloomington Jefferson.
Charlie Coenen, who scored the first Chanhassen touchdown on an 83-yard run, caught a Jack Schaefer throw, avoiding Jaguar defenders en route to the end zone for a 55-yard score at 27-13.
Schaefer hit Landan Smith on a short route from two yards out for the clinching touchdown with 5:27 remaining at 34-13.
Chanhassen jumped out to a 17-0 lead on a 21-yard field goal from Eli Mau, the long Coenen run on a drive that started at the Storm 2-yard line and a 4-yard touchdown rush from Jason Collins.
Bloomington Jefferson, beaten 24-6 in week one by Chanhassen, didn’t go away easily. Roosevelt Cage found paydirt at 17-7 on a well-orchestrated drive that saw star receiver Manny Montgomery catch two passes and drew two pass interference calls.
Mau’s 37-yard field goal and a Velazquez interception extended the lead back to 20-7 at halftime.
GAME-WINNING
FIELD GOAL
Trailing by a single point, 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, Chanhassen put together one final scoring drive capped by an Eli Mau field goal from 34 yards out with 89 seconds left in a 24-22 win over Orono Oct. 16.
The Storm finished the regular season with a 4-4 record. The combined record of Chanhassen’s four opponents in a loss were 29-3 including three ranked teams in Robbinsdale Armstrong, Chaska and Benilde-St. Margaret.
A 14-0 hole through one quarter, the Storm evened the game by the opening drive of the second half.
Jason Collins drew Chanhassen within a score in the second quarter on a one-yard plunge before a third-quarter touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Jack Schaefer to Charlie Coenen tied the game at 14.
A fumble recovery for the Storm defense turned into seven points as Schaefer connected with Kenyatta Brannon from the 4-yard line for the go-ahead score at 21-14 with 8:54 left in regulation. A long throw from Schaefer to Coenen set-up the third touchdown.
Schaefer threw for 100 yards on 8-of-13 with an interception. Coenen, who had a rush for 12 yards, caught a team-high five receptions for 66 yards.
Orono regained the lead, converting a 4th-and-seven from the 30-yard line, the Chanhassen defender slipping on the play, allowing receiver Noah Arneson to walk into the end zone. A fake extra-point attempt led to a Teddy Deters throw to Arneson for the 22-21 lead.
Deters completed just 6-of-18 passes for 116 yards; 81 of that to Arneson. Danny Striggow rushed for a team-high 72 yards for Orono. Schaefer (74) Rolando Alvarez (35) and Collins (31) were team rushing leaders for Chanhassen.
Orono actually had a shot at the win in the closing seconds, moving the ball from its own 34 to the Chanhassen 14. A 31-yard field goal attempt missed wide left, giving the Storm the win.
Zack Schultz had a sack with Chris Ewing and Jacob Kinch each adding a half-sack. Mau had a team-high 12 tackles followed by Simon Knauss (11) and Hunter Schwimmer (10), who also had a forced fumble.
SKIPPERS DRAW
MAPLE GROVE
Drawing within a touchdown before halftime, Minnetonka got no closer, a 24-7 loss at Prior Lake Oct. 16.
The Skippers are winless at 0-8 into the Class 6A Tournament.
Ben Tolkinen’s 3-yard run cut a 14-point deficit in half at 14-7 for Minnetonka.
A third quarter 24-yard field goal and short touchdown run with 4:03 to play put the week eight game out of reach.
Joe Gendreau completed a season-high 12 passes for 142 yards and an interception for Minnetonka. Tolkinen carried the ball for 21 of the 24 rushing attempts for the Skippers for 70 yards.
Jaxen Iverson was the team leader with 66 yards on five receptions.
Elliot Ische had a team-high 11 tackles with Carvon Gurley with a sack for Minnetonka, which was given the No. 5 seed by Section 6 coaches over Buffalo and Hopkins, which both played Class 5A schedules, is at Section 5 No. 4 seed Maple Grove on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
Three fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns, two from quarterback Nate Tinucci, led Holy Family Catholic to a 21-0 win over Watertown-Mayer Oct. 16 in Victoria.
Both teams entered the contest winless at 0-7.
Tinucci broke open the scoreless game, a 41-yard run early in the fourth quarter. It was the longest play from scrimmage this season for Holy Family Catholic.
Following a Lucas Lembke interception, Nick Hendler capped the drive with a 3-yard run for a 14-0 lead.
Tinucci added a 7-yard score to complete the scoring at 21-0.
Holy Family Catholic rushed for a season-high 277 rushing yards led by Hendler, who had 27 carries for 142 yards. Tinucci also had a career-high 128 rushing yards, also completing 7-of-10 passes for 61 yards with an interception.
Holy Family Catholic’s defense came up big before halftime, holding the Royals out of the end zone despite a 1st-and-goal situation from the 5-yard line.
Lembke, along with the interception, had two sacks. Seth Thompson also finished with two sacks with Mark Roane recording a team-high 10 tackles.
Facing second-seeded Litchfield in the Section 2-3A playoffs Tuesday, Holy Family Catholic, outgaining the Dragons 125-40 after 24 minutes, a 7-0 lead, fell in the quarterfinals 16-7.
Ben Alsleben scored twice in the second half for the Dragons.
Hendler led all rushers with 33 rushes for 134 yards, finding the end zone from three yards out late in the first half.
Litchfield beat Holy Family Catholic 40-14 in week five.