With last week's cancellation of spring sports in Minnesota, the Shakopee senior athletes will not get to compete in their final season in school.
With that in mind, the Shakopee Valley News will run lists of all the seniors on the spring teams. If possible lists will include positions and college choice. (The lists are provided by the coaches of the respective teams.)
Baseball
- Tommy Bazzarre - C
- Allex Ege - P; Dakota County Technical College
- Wilson Mack
- Connor Masloski - IF/P
- Jack Schleper - OF; St. John's
- Zach Schultz - 2B; DCTC
- Owen Seppanen - IF/P
- Gavin Stadler - P/1B; St. John's
- Eli Temp - OF
- Jackson Toenges - 1B
- Jaymeson Ungar - OF/P; St. John's
- Thomas Wilkie - P
- Zach Winterfeldt - IF
Softball
- Megan Guckeen – Outfield, St. Norbert College
- Allison Lassiter – Pitcher, Iowa State University
- Payton Marker – Pitcher, St. Benedict
Girls Golf
- Aisha Shaikh - University of Minnesota-Rochester
- Grace Jakusz - University of Minnesota-Duluth
Boys Lacrosse
- Ronnie Gunter Jr. - Midfiel; Drexel
- Adam Bjelland - Defense; University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Aaron Olson - Goalie
- Brady Grommesch - Defense; St. Cloud State
- Brady Roegiers - Attack/Midfield; Normandale CC
Girls Lacrosse
- Ali Styba - Monmouth University
- Holly Eckers - University of Wiscons-River Falls
- Chloe Everson - Northern Michigan University
- Paris Schook - Montana state University
- Sidney Hearn - Stevenson University
- Paige Mcneil - Sacred Heart University
Trap Shooting
- Faith Johnson - The Atelier Academy of Beauty
- Andrew Hofer - Utah State University
- Michael McCartney
- Riley McCartney - Marine Corps
- Alexander Nelson - Dakota County Technical College
- Morgan Reinbold - Dunwoody College of Technology
- Ella Dellwo - South Dakota State University
- Madeleine Larson - University of Minnesota
- Ben Lamp - University of Wisconsin-Stout
- Justin Malovrh - Normandale CC/University of Madison
- Max Ries - Alexandria Technical College
- Mason Klehr
- Tristan Shanks
- Weston Dusoski
- Trace Eddington
Boys Tennis
- Kess Okoh - University of Minnesota
- Levi Piper - Minnesota or Drake
- Aditya Prabhu - Minnesota
- Rohan Sastri - University of Washington
- Vaibhav Shriole
- Connor Figg
Track and Field
- Travis Barrett – Throws/Sprints; MSU-Mankato
- Carter Broze - Sprints/Triple Jump;Kansas State
- Jack Casey – Throws/Sprints; MSU-Mankato
- Riley Connell – Throws/Sprints/Hurdles; Denver
- Joseph Forkuo Jr. – Sprints/Long Jump; Gustavus Adolphus
- Alexandra Handt - Distance; Iowa State
- Annabelle Handt - Distance; St. Benedict
- Jason Hill - Mid-Distance; Michigan State
- Simon Horning - Distance; Minnesota
- Kyle Martin - Throws
- Abigail Meger - Distance
- Carson Mennen – Sprints/Long Jump; NDSU
- Kenzie Misgen - Distance; NDSU
- Shivali Mukherji - Mid-Distance; Minnesota
- Jack Pedersen – Sprints/Hurdles
- Connor Raines – Sprints/Long Jump; Minnesota
- Edgar Rodriguez - Throws
- Luke Rudolph - Sprints
- Tristan Teta - Sprints
- Charles Theis – Hurdles/Jumps; UofW-River Falls
- Joshua Welch - Hurdle; U of M-Morris
- Maxwell Wilson - Distance; Dunwoody