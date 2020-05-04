With the cancellation of spring sports in Minnesota, the Shakopee senior athletes will not get to compete in their final season in school.
With that in mind, the Shakopee Valley News will run lists of all the seniors on the spring teams. If possible lists will include positions and college choice. (The lists are provided by the coaches of the respective teams.) Last week, the seniors for the Sabers boys golf team was not on the initial list.
Boys Golf
- Sam Kress - University of Minnesota-Rochester.
- Luke Schmidt - Iowa State University.
- Andrew Klohn - University of St. Thomas.
- Aamir Shaikh - University of Minnesota.
- Michael Morrow - Iowa State University.
- Charlie Katona - University of Minnesota-Duluth.
- Jon Spahn - North Dakota State University.