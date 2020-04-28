With last week's cancellation of spring sports in Minnesota, the Jordan senior athletes will not get to compete in their final season in school.
That means the boys track and field team won't get a chance to defend its state title, the girls golf team won't get a chance to improve on last year's fourth place finish at state, the trap team won't get to fire at any targets and the baseball and softball teams can't step on the diamond together as a team one last time and make a playoff run.
With that in mind, the Jordan Independent will run lists of all the seniors on the springs teams in the coming weeks. This week features the boys track and field teams and the girls golf teams. (The lists are provided by the coaches of the respective teams.)
Boys Track (Name, event, known future plans):
- Caden Bruzek: Hurdles, Jumps, Relays, University of Minnesota.
- Samuel Burke: Distance, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire or Southwest Minnesota State.
- Maxwell Ceplecha: Middle Distance, running track at South Dakota State University.
- Thomas Dietel: Sprints, Jumps, Relays, running track at Concordia-St. Paul.
- Jacob Hill: Sprints, Relays.
- Taylor Johnson: Throws, playing football at University of St. Thomas.
- Symon Keiser: Middle Distance/Distance, Relays, running track/cross country for North Dakota State University.
- Trent Rasmussen: Throws.
- Ryan Samuelson: Sprints, Relays, playing football at Minnesota State-Mankato.
- Donavon Soeffker: Throws.
- Bryce Sievers: Sprints, Jumps, Relays, playing football at Concordia-St. Paul.
- Joseph Worm: Throws.
Girls Golf
- Rachel Henderson: Winona State University.
- Emily Henderson: St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
- Abby Oehlerking: University of Minnesota-Rochester.
- Aysia Kim: University of St. Thomas.