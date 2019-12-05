The Shakopee bowling team will be competing in state tournament for the first time since 2016 today at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria
Seniors Brady Roegiers, Connor Miller and Lauren Dropps, sophomore Gibson McKie, freshman Ashton Kluseman and eighth-grader Mackie Proeun will represent the Sabers.
Roegiers and Dropps earned All-Conference honors this season.
Shakopee finished the season with an 11-5 in the Class 2A South Division and earned an at-large bid to the state tournament.
Bowling is a club-lettering sport that represents each high school. The team is always looking for new bowlers grades 7 through 12.
For more information, go to gobowlingminnesota.com.