The Shakopee bowling team will be competing in state tournament for the first time since 2016 today at Garden Center Lanes in Alexandria

Seniors Brady Roegiers, Connor Miller and Lauren Dropps, sophomore Gibson McKie, freshman Ashton Kluseman and eighth-grader Mackie Proeun will represent the Sabers.

Roegiers and Dropps earned All-Conference honors this season.

Shakopee finished the season with an 11-5 in the Class 2A South Division and earned an at-large bid to the state tournament.

Bowling is a club-lettering sport that represents each high school. The team is always looking for new bowlers grades 7 through 12.

For more information, go to gobowlingminnesota.com.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you