Three games against three really good teams to start the season is no problem for the Shakopee boys basketball team.
The No. 7 ranked Sabers are 3-0 on the season after beating two top-10 ranked teams in the state in the past week.
Shakopee opened the week with a dominating 82-63 win against No. 9 ranked Wayzata and followed that up with an 85-82 win against No. 6 ranked Hopkins.
"We just as easily could've been 0-3 or 1-2," head coach Jake Dammann said. "A tip off the cap to the seniors and all the returning players, they have had an outstanding first part of the season on how they've prepared, practiced and played."
The win against Hopkins came on Saturday at Hopkins High School as part of the Tip-Off Classic.
In high-tempo game, the Sabers were able to handle Hopkins full-court pressure to earn the three-point win.
Shakopee had 20 assists in that win while limiting the turnovers against the Hopkins pressure.
"Hopkins pressures like one of the best teams in the state and our two primary ball handlers – Will (Cordes) and Caleb (Druvenga)– combined for nine assists and one turnover," Dammann said. "That's an outstanding stat line for them both to share in handling their pressure which was intense for the entire game."
Besides handling the ball flawlessly, Cordes and Druvenga also carried the scoring load for the Sabers as those two combined for 44 of the tearms 85 points. Cordes led all scorers with 23 points with Druvenga scoring 21. Aaron Bosley added 12, Charles Katona 11 and Nick Katona 10 in the win.
Shakopee led 40-35 at halftime and quickly went on a 7-0 run early in the second half to push that lead to 12 points.
The lead would stay in double figures until seven minutes left in the game when Hopkins went on a 11-0 run to tie the game at 71-71 with 4:15 left in the game.
Hopkins would take a 75-74 lead with 2:47 left but Shakopee quickly answered to take a 76-75 lead on its next possession.
Druvenga iced the game away for the Sabers as he scored the final six points of the game for Shakopee, which included four straight free throws late in the game.
"On any given night we have a bunch of guys that can step up," Dammann said. "Tonight, Caleb and Will were hitting there shots."
Against Wayzata, the Sabers pulled away from a shorthanded Trojans team with an 18-6 run in the second half.
Wayzata's best player Camden Heide didn't play because of injury and three other players didn't play because they were just coming off winning the state football championship days earlier.
No matter, Shakopee got 26 points from Charlie Katona and 12 each from Cordes and Druvenga to beat the Trojans by 19 points.
Next
Shakopee opens South Suburban Conference play next week with a game at Eagan on Wednesday night.
They follow that up with a section game against Chanhassen on Friday before playing in the Eden Prairie Christmas tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
In that tournament, they will play Chaska on Friday, Dec. 27 and than No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie on Saturday.