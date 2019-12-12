The Shakopee dance team moved up one spot in the last South Suburban Conference jazz competition.
Shakopee finished in seventh place on Tuesday at Burnsville High School to improve on its eight place finish in the first jazz competition of the season.
On Tuesday, Shakopee earned 311 out of 500 total points and 22 ranking points to finish in seventh place.
Eastview won the competition with a score of 443 and three ranking points. They were followed by Prior Lake in second (8 ranking points), Lakeville North (9), Lakeville South (12), Burnsville (15.5), Farmington (17.5), Shakopee, Rosemount (22.5) and Eagan (27).
The Sabers are back in SSC action on Tuesday at Eagan High School for a high kick competition.