Before the season started, Shakopee football and head coach Ray Betton thought they had a chance to be a good football team.
After eight weeks of the regular season, Betton is convinced that Shakopee is a good football team.
Their record of 3-5 may not show that but if you consider who they played in those eight games, it tells a different story.
Of the eight teams they played, five of them were ranked in the top 10.
This season the Sabers played (rankings at game time) No. 1 ranked Wayzata, No. 2 Eden Prairie, No. 3 St. Micheal-Albertville and No. 6 Prior Lake.
That schedule and how well the Sabers have played against those teams helped them get the No. 4 seed for the upcoming Class 6A football playoffs and a home playoff game in the first round.
“We’ve seen the best and seen the best coaches and that helps us get ready for the playoffs,” Betton said. “There are things that are going well but their are also things that we have to start doing better.”
The Sabers head into the playoffs with one of the best defenses in the state.
Shakopee has only given up 112 points in eight games for an average of 14 points per game. The defense is even better considering that the Sabers opponents have scored two defensive touchdowns against them this season.
“Defensively, I thought we had a chance to be good but I didn’t know we would be this good,” Betton said. “They’re tough. We aren’t the biggest defense but we got speed and the kids are tough and disciplined.”
While the defense has played great all season long, the offense has been improving every week.
Shakopee implemented a new option offense this season and Betton and the offensive staff knew it would take some time to get going.
They are getting better each week and have put up some big numbers this season including almost 400 yards of rushing in a 34-7 win against Stillwater.
“From week 1 to now, our option game has gotten better,” Betton said. “The way our kids are understanding the option game and what they need to do and where they need to be and the different things we do has been a pleasure. When we started the year we were pretty vanilla because the option game takes a lot of time to get it right and these kids have done a really nice job with it.”
Playoffs
Shakopee opens the playoffs against fellow South Suburban Conference member Farmington, who comes to Vaughan Field with a 5-3 record but have been outscored in its last two games against Lakeville South and Lakeville North 110-20.
Most of the teams Shakopee played this year have featured a power running game so when Farmington brings its spread offense to the game it will provide a challenge for the Sabers.
“Farmington is going to be a tough opponent, they do a lot of nice things,” Betton said. “They are never out of the game, they can throw the ball. They can get yards in chunks and can score very quickly.”
If the Sabers get by the Tigers, they will advance to the second round and have to play a No. 1 seed and No. 7 ranked Totino-Grace on Friday.
The Sabers and Totino-Grace met in the first round of the playoffs in 2015 with Totino edging out the Sabers 27-20. Totino-Grace would go on to finish as the Class 6A state runner-ups that season.
“I haven’t seen Totino at all but if its the same system they ran before we match up fairly well with that because that’s what we see,” Betton said. “We see teams that want to pound you and we are used to those type of teams that want to pound you, that fits our skill set.”
What will the Sabers have to do to make a run in the playoffs?
“We can beat a lot of teams in this tournament but when we have to play against ourselves and our opponent that’s when we get in trouble,” Betton said. “We haven’t beat ourselves in awhile so we are on the right track.”
The other No. 1 seeds for the Class 6A football playoffs are Wayzata, Lakeville South and Champlin Park.