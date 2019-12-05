The Shakopee girls basketball team made a big statement on Tuesday.
That statement was that they may be young but they shouldn't be taken lightly as the Sabers upset No. 8 ranked Chaska 58-53 at Shakopee High School.
The Sabers trailed 32-29 at halftime but outscored the Hawks 29-21 in the second half to earn the victory. That win improves Shakopee's record to 2-0 on the season.
Shakopee had a balanced scoring attack as five players scored seven or more points with Natalie Holte leading the way with 17 points. Maya Mitchell added 14 points.
The Sabers upset Chaska in last year's section semifinals on its way to the Class 4A state tournament.
Things don't get any easier for the Sabers next week as they open up South Suburban Conference play on Tuesday against the defending SSC Champion and conference preseason favorite in No. 3 ranked Farmington.
They follow that up with a game against Class 3A's No. 3 ranked Holy Angels on Thursday and than they play Eastview next Friday.