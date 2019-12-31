The Shakopee girls hockey finished in sixth place at Eden Prairie's Mid-Winter Meltdown tournament.
Shakopee went 1-2 in the holiday tournament last weekend to finish in sixth place.
The Sabers lost to Roseau and Benilde-St. Margaret's while beating South Suburban Conference foe Rosemount.
The tournament started last Thursday with the Sabers facing off against Roseau at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
In a game that was closer than the score indicates, the Rams scored two goals in each period to win 6-2. Shakopee out shot Roseau 27-26 in the game.
Roseau went up 2-0 with a shorthanded and power play goal five minutes apart midway through the first period.
Megan Bode got the Sabers on the board with a goal at 4:57 of the second period. Paige Peterson assisted on the goal.
Roseau answered just 33 seconds later with a goal by Kayla Santl and three minutes after that they scored again to push its lead to 4-1.
Paige McNeil cut the lead to 4-2 at 6:06 of the third period but Roseau's Santl scored twice in three minutes, including another short handed goal to put the final score at 6-2.
That loss sent Shakopee into the consolation bracket against Rosemount on Friday morning.
In that game, Shakopee went up 3-0 only to see the Irish cut it to 3-2 before the Sabers iced the game away late in the third period to win 5-2.
After a scoreless first period, the Sabers scored three second period goals with the first goal coming just nine seconds into the period.
McNeil scored that quick goal on an assist from Emily Heyer. McNeil also scored the second goal of the game just six minutes later.
Olivia Grabianowski made it 3-0 with a short handed goal with under two minutes left in the period. Erika Girard assisted on that goal.
The start of the third period was all Rosemount as they cut the lead to 3-2 with two goals in the first three minutes of the third.
Shakopee weathered that storm and would pull away with goals by Grabianowski and Girard in the final seven minutes of the game.
That sent the Sabers to the consolation finals against Benilde-St. Margaret's on Saturday.
The Sabers were out shot 32-22 and loss 2-0 to the Red Knights.
Benilde scored two power play goals in the game.
Minnetonka would beat Eden Prairie 4-3 to capture the Mid-Winter Meltdown tournament title. Roseau would finish third with a 4-1 win against Cretin-Derham Hall.