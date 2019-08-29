The Shakopee girls soccer team likely played its most exciting game of the season in its first game of the season.
Shakopee rallied to defeat Chanhassen 3-2 on Tuesday night at Vaughan Field to open the season on a positive note.
The Sabers trailed 2-1 with six minutes left in the game but didn’t give in and fought back to score twice in the final minutes to stun Chanhassen and earn the 3-2 victory.
“That was fun to be a part of,” head coach Chris Adams said. “That back and forth was fantastic, so it was fun to be part of. Obviously, its more fun when you come out on the winning end but it was a great game.”
After a scoreless first half, Shakopee struck early in the second half when Maddy Canny got free down the left side and struck a shot on net that the Chanhassen goalie deflected away but Brooke Davies was there to get the rebound and bury the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 Sabers lead.
The score stayed at 1-0 for the next 30 minutes until Chanhassen’s Edie Hammond tied it up on a free kick from 25 yards out.
Just four minutes later and with six minutes left in the game, Chanhassen went up 2-1 when Riley Lyons got behind the Sabers defense for a breakaway and slipped the ball past Shakopee’s goalie.
Shakopee didn’t pack it in and quit after that as they quickly responded with a goal less then a minute later when Paige Broze scored on a shot from 15 yards out that slipped past the out stretched hands of the Chanhassen goalie and hit the post and deflected into the net.
That excitement wasn’t over as Ella Bryant ran past the Chanhassen defense for a free ball and deflected the ball past the goalie for a Sabers 3-2 lead with 55 seconds left in the game.
Shakopee killed off the final 55 seconds to earn the exciting 3-2 victory.
“We could’ve easily folded when they got that second goal but we didn’t,” Adams said.
Shakopee looks to continue the strong play on Tuesday when they host St. Paul Como Park at 5 p.m. at Vaughan Field.
They open South Suburban Conference play on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Rosemount at 5 p.m.