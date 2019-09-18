The Shakopee girls swim and dive team dropped a South Suburban Conference dual meet to Farmington.

The Tigers defeated the Sabers 90-85 last Thursday in Farmington.

Shakopee won two events against the Tigers and they were both turned in by Amelie Girard. She won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 37.68 seconds to win by almost five seconds.

Girard also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.81 which was also five seconds faster than second place.

Micky Brock had a strong swim in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.18 to finish in second place.

Other top swims for the Sabers was the 400 free relay team of Annika Olson, Brock, Erika Schroeder and Girard finishing second with a time of 4:47.11 and Keely Lacina’s time of 1:01.82 in the 100 free.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you