The Shakopee girls swim and dive team dropped a South Suburban Conference dual meet to Farmington.
The Tigers defeated the Sabers 90-85 last Thursday in Farmington.
Shakopee won two events against the Tigers and they were both turned in by Amelie Girard. She won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 37.68 seconds to win by almost five seconds.
Girard also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.81 which was also five seconds faster than second place.
Micky Brock had a strong swim in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.18 to finish in second place.
Other top swims for the Sabers was the 400 free relay team of Annika Olson, Brock, Erika Schroeder and Girard finishing second with a time of 4:47.11 and Keely Lacina’s time of 1:01.82 in the 100 free.