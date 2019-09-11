The Shakopee girls tennis team split a pair of South Suburban Conference meets this past week.
Shakopee started with a 5-2 win against Apple Valley and followed that up with a 2-5 loss to Lakeville South. Those two results brings Shakopee’s season record to 3-4 and its SSC record to 2-3.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Sabers won two doubles matches in the loss to Lakeville South at Lakeville South High School.
Earning the victory at No. 2 doubles was Akshi Arun and Aavni Varadhan 6-2, 6-2. The No. 3 doubles team of Sam Korcak and Holly Schmidt won 6-1, 6-3.
The Cougars won four of its five matches in straight setts. They only match to go to three sets was at No. 2 singles which Shakopee’s Delaney Jossart lost 4-6, 6-1, 3-6.
Last Thursday, Shakopee hosted the Apple Valley Eagles and earned the 5-2 win by sweeping the singles matches and winning at No. 3 doubles.
All five of Shakopee’s wins came in straight sets (as did the two Apple Valley wins).
At No. 1 singles, Lilly Allen earned 6-0, 6-2 win for the Sabers. Jossart won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 while Maddy Bergein won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Cambelle Jossart won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Krocak and Schmidt earned a 6-2, 6-4 win for the Sabers at No. 3 doubles.