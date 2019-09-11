The Shakopee girls tennis team split a pair of South Suburban Conference meets this past week.

Shakopee started with a 5-2 win against Apple Valley and followed that up with a 2-5 loss to Lakeville South. Those two results brings Shakopee’s season record to 3-4 and its SSC record to 2-3.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sabers won two doubles matches in the loss to Lakeville South at Lakeville South High School.

Earning the victory at No. 2 doubles was Akshi Arun and Aavni Varadhan 6-2, 6-2. The No. 3 doubles team of Sam Korcak and Holly Schmidt won 6-1, 6-3.

The Cougars won four of its five matches in straight setts. They only match to go to three sets was at No. 2 singles which Shakopee’s Delaney Jossart lost 4-6, 6-1, 3-6.

Last Thursday, Shakopee hosted the Apple Valley Eagles and earned the 5-2 win by sweeping the singles matches and winning at No. 3 doubles.

All five of Shakopee’s wins came in straight sets (as did the two Apple Valley wins).

At No. 1 singles, Lilly Allen earned 6-0, 6-2 win for the Sabers. Jossart won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 while Maddy Bergein won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Cambelle Jossart won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

Krocak and Schmidt earned a 6-2, 6-4 win for the Sabers at No. 3 doubles.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you