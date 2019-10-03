Mother Nature is not cooperating to get the girls tennis playoffs started.
The Shakopee girls tennis team and the rest of the Class 2A, Section 2 teams had the start of the playoffs delayed twice because of the rain this past week.
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs was scheduled to start on Tuesday but because it rained all day it was pushed back to Wednesday but it was still raining so they pushed back another day to Thursday.
The weather looked to cooperate on Thursday as the first round of the section playoffs got underway.
For the Sabers, they earned the No. 4 seed for Class 2A, Section 2 north subsection and played No. 5 Eden Prairie on Thursday at the Shakopee High School tennis courts after press time. (Go to our website, shakopeenews.com, to find the results of that match).
Shakopee defeated Eden Prairie 6-1 during the regular season where they won four, three set matches.
If the Sabers should beat the Eagles, they would advance to the subsection semifinals where they most likely will play the No. 1 seeded Minnetonka Skippers.
The section tournament will conclude on Tuesday with the semifinals and finals at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Wrapping up
Shakopee wrapped up the regular season with a 7-0 victory against Chanhassen last Friday at home to wrap up a stretch of five matches in five days.
The Sabers won six of the seven matches in straight sets. The only match to go three sets came at No. 1 singles where Shakoepe’s Lily Allen earned the 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 win.
The other singles wins for Shakopee was earned by Delanay Jossart (6-1, 6-3), Maddy Bergien (6-0, 6-0) and Abby Youngvorst (6-2, 6-2).
In doubles, Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yun won 6-1, 6-3, Aavni Varadhan and Sam Krocak won 6-1, 6-0 and Holly Schmidt and Grace Grosskurth won 6-0, 6-4.
Last Thursday, Shakopee wrapped up the South Suburban Conference schedule with a 2-5 loss to Eastview.
That loss puts the Sabers final SSC record at 5-4 for the season.
Winning for Shakopee against Eastview was Guckeen/Yun at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-2 and Varadhan/Youngvorst at No. 2 doubles 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7.