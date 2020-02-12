Shakopee has filled its last two spring head coaching vacancies.
Athletic director Matt Hanson announced the hiring of Bailey Childs as the new Shakopee girls lacrosse head coach and Donnat Courteau as the new Shakopee girls golf coach.
Courteau is a physical education teacher at Shakopee West Junior High School and has been teaching the district since 1998.
Childs is a graduate of Burnsville High School and played women's lacrosse at Indiana Tech University where she graduated in 2019.
The first day of practice for girls golf is Monday, March 16 and Monday, March 30 for girls lacrosse.