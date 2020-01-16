A group of dancers from Shakopee Just For Kix performed in the pre-game and halftime shows at the Outback Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida on Jan. 1. The Minnesota Gophers won against the Auburn Tigers that day.
Dancers performed before a crowd of 45,652 fans at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There were 451 performers ranging from grades 2-12.The Disco themed pre-game show featured all of the performers using black and white poms celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the Outback Bowl.
Dancers took up area between the two 10-yard lines as they performed their 2 minute, 37 second routine. The performers remained on the field during the national anthem and fly over. This years’ show titled “Don’t Stop Believing” featured numbers “Eye Of The Tiger,” “Living On A Prayer,” “Final Countdown” and “Don’t Stop Believing.” The younger dancers, performed with half of the older dancers to “YMCA.” The performance ended with a patriotic finale to “Armed Forces Salute.”
Cindy Clough, executive director of Just For Kix, was the choreographer with help from Ali Geraets and Annie Lindberg.