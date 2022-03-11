A Shakopee man has been charged with possession of pornography involving minors after investigators allegedly found thousands of images and hundreds of videos depicting juveniles engaged in sexual acts.
Casey Dominic Sohns, 39, appeared Friday before Scott County District Judge Caroline Lennon after receiving a summons Feb. 11. He is charged with 11 counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors. Lennon released him without bail or bond, provided that he meet several guidelines, including not leaving Minnesota without written court approval and having no contact with people under 18 years-old.
Sohn's next hearing was scheduled for April 21.
According to a criminal complaint:
The Shakopee Police Department found 8,895 images and 456 videos affiliated with 257 different series of pornographic work involving juveniles on electronic and electronic storage devices seized through a June 23, 2021, search warrant of Sohn’s residence.
The equipment was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which verified each series.
The department received a tip June 7, 2021, from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Predatory & Technical Crimes Section that someone had uploaded suspected pornography involving minors to a Google account that was later found to be Sohn’s, according to the complaint.