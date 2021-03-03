Shakopee native honored aboard USS Constitution

Navy Counselor 1st Class Kyle Marchese, right, a native of Shakopee was awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter aboard the USS Constitution on Feb. 25, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.
Senior Sailor of the Quarter is awarded to a senior sailor who exemplifies outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job, the release said.
“I was very surprised because of the great competition I had,” Marchese said. “This award is not possible without my peers supporting me.”