The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 9 to 15. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 9
A 31-year-old man from St. Paul was arrested in connection with a Department of Corrections warrant, fourth-degree DWI, giving false information to police and driving after revocation at the entrance ramp off Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 1 a.m.
An 18-year-old Shakopee woman and 16-year-old Shakopee boy were cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:54 p.m.
A customer was cited at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, after allegedly attempting to scan a Nintendo Switch with a false $26 price tag at 7:58 a.m.
March 10
A personal business card was reported to have been fraudulently used at Target, 1685 17th Ave. The reporting party reported a $350 transaction had been posted on the card without their permission at 12:07 a.m.
The Shakopee Police Department received an email report of $400 worth of theft by swindle from the 1900 block of Mockingbird Ave at 11:48 a.m.
Drug information was provided to the police department from White Pines Apartments, 1324 Eagle Creek Blvd., at 5:52 p.m. after four males reportedly smoked marijuana in the apartment facility's laundry room. The report has been an ongoing issue. There are no suspects.
March 11
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 12:15 p.m. after reports of a grass fire on the shoulder of Northbound Highway 169 on the ramp to Highway 13. Engine 3 arrived to find a moderate size fire in the grass which the wind was causing to steadily grow and spread, according to the fire department reports. Firefighters extinguished the fire while officers controlled traffic.
March 12
A 19-year-old Eagan man was cited in connection with disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process at McDonalds, 3990 12th Ave, at 12:02 a.m. after staff called the police when the man’s behavior became disruptive.
An 18-year-old Crystal man was arrested in connection with fleeing the police in a motor vehicle, fleeing the police on foot, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle at the Bloomington Ferry Bridge off Highway 169 at 1:54 a.m.
A pocket knife valued at $20 was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Amazon Distribution Center, 2601 4th Ave, at 10:05 a.m.
Identity theft was reported from the 1700 block of Fox Run at 11:58 a.m. in which the reporting party claimed someone activated the SIM card of a phone they used to own. There are no suspects.
March 13
A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the Avana Addison, 925 Alysheba Road, at 4:14 p.m. There are no suspects.
A purse containing $250 was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at the Southbridge dog park, 7101 Southbridge Parkway, at 5:26 p.m. Windows of the motor vehicle were shattered, according to the report. There are no suspects.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 6:37 p.m. for a head-on collision on County Road 41 at the bridge into Chaska. The Chaska Fire Department, Allina EMS and Ridgeview EMS also responded. Crews from Shakopee Engine 3 took control of a vehicle at the south end of the bridge while Chaska Fire Department took control of the vehicle at the north end. This crash caused traffic across the bridge to be closed for nearly an hour. One person was critically injured, according to the Shakopee fire reports.
A 54-year-old Northfield man was arrested in connection with a second-degree DWI and disorderly conduct at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 11:16 p.m.
March 14
A 29-year-old individual from St. Paul was cited in connection with theft at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 3:46 p.m. after they allegedly switched tags on several items and concealed other items in a bag.
A 27-year-old Anoka man was arrested in connection with two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, Driving After Revocation, possession of stolen property and a Wisconsin warrant off Canterbury Road South and Stonecrest Path Northwest at 8:53 p.m.
March 15
A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and methamphetamine) at a traffic stop off Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 5:05 a.m.
Criminal sexual conduct was reported to the Shakopee Police Department at 9:42 a.m.
An assault was reported at the Americinn, 4100 12th Ave, at 8:23 p.m. after the reporting party said she was attacked and hit by another woman using the pool. The defendant was later arrested and charged at the Scott County Courthouse with fifth-degree assault. The two women were not known to one another. The victim was uninjured.