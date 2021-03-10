The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 3 to March 10. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 2
A 33-year-old South Saint Paul man was arrested in connection with theft of a motor vehicle after a car was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane at 6:35 a.m. The vehicle was found in good condition.
A catalytic converter valued at $500 was reported stolen from Scott’s Auto Body, 6268 County Road 101, at 9:26 a.m. from a vehicle outside the shop. There are no suspects.
A car was reportedly broken into from a garage at Sarazin Flats, 1575 Sarazin Street, at 3:36 p.m. A purse valued at $180 was stolen, along with $50 cash. There was no damage to the vehicle.
A bicycle valued at $800 was reported stolen from the garage at Trio Apartments, 1341 Crossings Blvd., at 4:17 p.m. There are no suspects and the police department is waiting on surveillance.
A victim reported she was struck by a person trying to rob her outside Speedway Gas Station, 1195 Canterbury Road, at 11:57 p.m. The victim was all right, according to the report. There are no suspects at this time.
March 3
A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband to jail, possession of drug paraphernalia, Domestic Assault No Contact Order violation and Driving After Revocation at Hampton Inn, 4175 Dean Lakes Blvd., at 6:56 p.m.
March 5
A 37-year-old man from Newark, Delaware was arrested in connection with a Domestic Assault No Contact Order violation and fleeing on foot at Shakopee Inn, 511 Marschall Road, at 8:38 p.m.
4985: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with theft from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 1:44 p.m. after allegedly stealing a tool set valued at $250.
A theft of a catalytic converter valued at $500 was reported from Huntington Park Apartments, 1245 Shakopee Ave, at 8:02 a.m. There are no suspects or witnesses.
Identity theft was reported from Sarazin Flats, 1575 Sarazin St., at 10:05 a.m. The case has been assigned to the Shakopee Police Department’s investigation team.
A catalytic converter valued at $1,500 was reported stolen from the Auction Center, 214 Holmes Street, at 11:02 a.m.
A criminal sexual conduct case was reported to the Shakopee Police Department at 12:15 a.m.
March 6
Fifth degree domestic assault was reported from the Super 8 Motel, 581 Marschall Road, at 5:25 p.m.
March 7
9.7 grams of marijuana and 9.5 grams of cocaine were found in a vehicle at a traffic stop off Highway 169 Southbound and County Road 83 at 1:01 a.m. The suspect involved in the traffic stop was not initially charged on the grounds of being an informant, but has since been jailed, according to Shakopee Police Captain Jason Arras.
Theft of a cell phone valued at $200 was reported from Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 10:25 a.m.
Identity theft was reported from the 1900 block of Creek Ridge Court at 1:19 p.m. after a suspect reported their social security number was being used. The case is under investigation.