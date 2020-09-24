The Shakopee City Council unanimously adopted the 2021 preliminary levy Sept. 14 at $21.37 million for taxes payable 2021, a $637,300 budget increase from 2020.
The preliminary levy is the maximum amount the city can budget for taxes payable 2021.
Under the preliminary levy, most Shakopee residents would see a slight increase in their annual property taxes, while their tax rates — or the percentage of taxes paid based on property value — will decrease.
This means a $266,800 home would pay an additional $5 in additional property taxes on the year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memo attached to the Shakopee City Council meeting agenda said “it is anticipated the city is not likely to sustain the growth it has for the last few years.”
But new growth is still playing a role in the decreased tax rate. The budget is up 3.13% from 2020. New growth will take the majority of that pie, contributing $420,000 toward the levy.
The city plans to continue with a full-time fire department staffing model for 2021, which will cost an additional $266,173. To offset those costs, a $200,000 park development levy has been removed from the 2021 budget.
Councilmember Matt Lehman said he thinks a modest levy comes at a “perfect time.”
“I know (City Administrator Bill Reynolds) has worked very hard on this, and the timing couldn’t be better, so I commend him and staff for working this hard.”
The council is slated to finalize the levy Dec. 14.