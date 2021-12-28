Shakopee Sabers varsity basketball hosts a "Coaches vs. Cancer" fundraiser on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The public is invited to the Shakopee High School basketball double header against Prior Lake. The boys game is 5:30 p.m. and the girls game is 7 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for St. Francis Cancer Center. The boys and girls captains will present a donation check to St. Francis at half-time of girls' game.
Coaches vs. Cancer donation opportunities include a raffle, business sponsorships and cash donations. The event is supported by the Shakopee Saber Girls & Boys Booster.