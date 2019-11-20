The Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard Inc., a nonprofit, recently received two donations from the community.
Rahr Malting Corporation donated $2,100, according to information from the honor guard. Rahr Malting Corporation held an employee event in September and chose the SVHG as recipient of donations collected during the evening from the employees. Rahr Malting Corporation then matched the employee's contributions.
The American Legion Post 2 donated $500 as part of Shakopee American Legion's mission to support local community and veteran organizations.
The honor guard is accepting applications for additional members. Visit "Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard" on Facebook for additional information and contact information.