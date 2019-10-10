With just a couple games left on its schedule, the Shakopee volleyball team continues to play well.
Shakopee won two more games this past week to run its overall record to 16-5 and its South Suburban Conference record to 7-1 on the season. That SSC record puts the Sabers in second place only behind Eagan’s 8-0 record.
Those two wins came against No. 7 ranked Lakeville South and Rosemount.
The latest win was on Tuesday as the Sabers defeated Rosemount 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.
In that win, Shakopee jumped out to a 15-10 first set lead by the Irish rallied to cut the score to 23-21 before the Sabers won the final two points to win the set.
Shakopee didn’t trail in the final two sets to earn the straight set victory.
Against South, Shakopee earned the straight set victory but the match was very tight throughtout. Shakopee won 29-27, 26-24, 25-16.
The first set was back and forth as South jumped out to an early 8-6 lead only to Shakopee respond by winning seven of the next 11 points to go up 14-10.
South didn’t pack it in and rallied to tie it up at 21-21. South would eventually take a 24-23 lead and was serving for the set but Maddie Fratzke kill fought off that set point.
The Cougars fought off three set points but couldn’t stop the Sabers from winning the first set 29-27 on a Aryana Forsberg kill.
The second set played out much like the first set as South jumped out to a quick 8-4 lead before the Sabers rallied to tie it up at 14-14.
Shakopee led 22-20 but lost four of the next five points to face a set point at 23-24 but they fought that off and won three straight points to win the second set 26-24 on Brenna Bieniek’s kill.
The third set was all Shakopee as they led 10-5 and 15-9 before closing out the match with a 25-16 third set victory.
Next
The Sabers will play in the Eastview Lightning Invitational this weekend before finishing the season with a conference match at Prior Lake on Tuesday.
For the tournament, Shakopee will take on Le Sueur-Henderson and Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday night in pool play.
They wrap up pool play on Saturday morning against Class A’s No. 7 ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Bracket play will commence after pool play is done on Saturday morning.
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs will start on Wednesday, Oct. 23.