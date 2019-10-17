It was a good a week for the Shakopee volleyball team.
They won the Eastview Invitational title, defeated its biggest rival and earned the No. 1 seed for the upcoming playoffs.
Shakopee finished the regular season by playing its best volleyball of the season which helped them finish the season by winning its final nine games. That hot streak put the Sabers regular season record at 22-5. They also finished 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference to finish in second place — only behind No. 1-ranked Eagan’s perfect 9-0 record.
With that record, the No. 5 ranked Sabers are the No. 1 seed for the Class 3A, Section 2 playoffs that start next week.
Shakopee will open the playoffs at home next Friday against the winner of the No. 8 seeded Chaska and the No. 9 seed Willmar.
The section playoffs will continue with the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and the finals on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Minnetonka is the No. 2 seed with New Prague at No. 3 and Eden Prairie at No. 4.
Shakopee will enter the playoffs coming off a strong 28-26, 25-19, 25-22 win against the Prior Lake Lakers.
In that win, Shakopee went up 13-9 in the first set only to see Prior Lake win five straight points for a 14-13 lead.
After that the first set was back and forth as neither team could go up by more than two points.
Shakopee fought off two set points as they trailed 24-25 and 25-26 and would clinch the set at 28-26 on an Anna Rolley kill.
The Sabers trailed early in the second set but would build up leads of 14-6 and 23-17 on its way to a 25-19 second set win.
The third set was just like the second as Shakopee trailed early at 9-11 but would tie it up at 14-14 and go on to win 25-22.
Title
Prior to beating Prior Lake, Shakopee went 5-0 at the Eastview Invitational last Friday and Saturday to win the tournament title.
They opened the tourney with 25-22, 25-15 win against Le Sueur-Henderson and a 25-10, 25-20 win against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday night.
On Saturday, the Sabers wrapped up pool play with a 29-27, 22-25, 15-8 win against Class A’s No. 7 ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo.
In bracket play, they beat Eastview 25-23, 25-20 to advance to the championship match against New Prague.
Shakopee and New Prague had split a pair of matches earlier in the season and the title match was just as tight as the first two games.
The Sabers prevailed 20-25, 25-19, 15-10 to win the tournament title.