The road to the Xcel Energy Center for the state volleyball team has begun and Shakopee is hoping to take that road to St. Paul.
The Sabers enter the playoffs with a 22-5 record and the No. 5 ranking in the latest Class 3A state poll. They are also ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings for Region 7 which represents Minnesota, Nebraska, North and South Dakota. Eagan is ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A state poll and the Region 7 USA Today poll.
That strong record and their strong play throughout the season earned the Sabers the No. 1 seed for the Class 3A, Section 2 playoffs that started Wednesday with the first round games.
Shakopee did not have to play in the first round as the top-4 seeds in the tournament earned byes into the quarterfinals.
The other eight teams in the section started the playoffs and for the most part the seeds held to form except in one match.
In three of the four matches, the higher seed one but No. 12 seed Chanhassen topped No. 7 seeded Prior Lake 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22 for the upset. The other winners in the first round were Chaska, Hutchinson and Waconia.
That sets up the quarterfinals matches up of No. 8 Chaska at No. 1 Shakopee, No. 5 Hutchinson at No. 4 Eden Prairie, No. 12 Chanhassen at No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 6 Waconia at No. 3 New Prague.
Those quarterfinal matches were played on Friday night at the higher seed’s home gym. The tournament continues on Tuesday with the semifinals and the championship will be played Saturday, Nov. 2, at a neutral sit to be determined.
Shakopee enters the playoffs having won nine games in a row and 13 of its last 14 games. They finished with a South Suburban Conference record of 8-1 to finish in second place behind undefeated Eagan.
The Sabers went 7-2 in regular season games against section teams. The only losses were against New Prague and Waconia. The Sabers rebounded and defeated New Prague twice after initially dropping the first game.
Shakopee is looking to return to the state tournament after winning the consolation title last season. The Sabers played three, five-set matches at state last year to finish in fifth place.
No. 400
When the Sabers defeated Prior Lake last Tuesday in the regular season finale, that gave head coach Matt Busch his 400th career victory.
Busch has coached the Sabers for 22 seasons and is the 30th volleyball coach in Minnesota to reach that milestone.