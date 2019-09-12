The Shakopee volleyball team came into the season under the radar but they no longer are.
Shakopee started the season unranked but after starting the season 8-2 including wins against ranked opponents the Sabers have jumped into the top-10 in the latest Class 3A state rankings.
After beating No. 5 ranked East Ridge at the Shakopee Invitional on Saturday, the Sabers are now ranked No. 6 in the state, just ahead of East Ridge.
The No. 1 team in the state, Eagan, defeated the Sabers for the championship of the Shakopee Invitational on Saturday.
Eagan won the title by beating Shakopee 25-22, 25-22 in the championship game.
The Sabers trailed 12-18 in the first set but battled back to cut the lead to 19-21 before falling 22-25.
In the second set, Shakopee jumped out to a big lead but wasn’t able to hold on to that lead to lose the set and the championship.
Shakopee scored the first six points of the second set to go up 6-0. That lead grew to nine points when Shakopee led 16-7.
That’s when the Wildcats came storming back to take a 22-21 lead. Shakopee tied it up at 22-22 but dropped the last three points to fall 22-25.
Shakopee earned the trip to the championship match by going 2-0 in pool play with wins against Mankato West (25-18, 25-15) and Willmar (25-23, 25-15).
In the semifinals, Shakopee matched up with East Ridge and Shakopee earned the 30-28, 25-18 win to advance to the finals.
The first set was back and forth as it was tied at 16-16, 22-22, and 24-24 when the teams started to exchange points.
Finally, with the score tied at 28-28 Shakopee won two points in a row to clinch the set.
The second set was also close as the set was tied at 16-16 but Shakopee pulled away by winning nine of the next 11 points.
The Sabers followed up the second place finish in its own tournament with a convincing 25-11, 25-15, 25-13 win against Burnsville on Tuesday at Shakopee High School.
Prior to the tournament, Shakopee defeated Farmington 25-23, 25-19, 25-21.
Next
Shakopee’s scheduled doesn’t get any easier as they will play No. 1 Eagan again on Tuesday at Eagan.
They follow that match up by playing in the biggest volleyball tournament of the season the Eagle Invitational at Apple Valley High School.
Teams in that tournament include Eagan, No. 2 ranked Northfield, No. 4 ranked Lakeville North, No. 5 ranked Lakeville South, and No. 10 Hopkins. Others teams are Prior Lake, Eden Prairie, Stillwater, Chaska, New Prague, Moorhead and Marshall.