The Shakopee wrestling stayed perfect on the season and grabbed another tournament title.
The Sabers won six more dual meets to improve to 10-0 on the season. In the process, the captured the Woodbury Duals tournament title.
"We've wrestled well but its all about learning and improving and we have to continue to do that," head coach Jim Jackson said. "Am I pleased, yes but we have things to fix and improve on."
After the Sabers won at Woodbury last Saturday, they hopped on a bus for a road trip to Bemidji to take on Detroit Lakes and Bemidji on Tuesday night.
Shakopee got off the bus won two dual meets and hopped back on the bus to head home undefeated.
The Sabers started that night with a 48-9 victory against Detroit Lakes.
Pierson Manville, Jack Casey and Joey Johnson earned pins in the win while Cody Zitzmann earned a technical fall and Blake West, Paxton Creese, Ben Lunn, and Tommy Johnson earned major decisions. Riley Quern and Sam Treml also won.
Shakopee followed that win up with a 50-13 win against Bemidji. The Sabers defeated Bemidji 40-24 in the Class 3A state semifinals last season.
West, and Quern earned pin falls in the win. Creese, Manville and Joey Johnson won by technical falls. Other Shakopee wrestlers earning wins were Zitzmann, Connor Warren, Lunn, Treml, Casey and Tommy Johnson.
Shakopee won the Woodbury Duals with wins against Annandale-Maple Lake (70-3), Grand Meadow (63-9) and Woodbury (55-14).
Prior to that, Shakopee opened South Suburban Conference action with a 65-5 win against No. 8 ranked Farmington last Thursday night.