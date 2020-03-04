The Shakopee wrestling team put the finishing touches on a perfect season this past weekend at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament.
Shakopee finished the season with a perfect 41-0 record when they defeated Stillwater 34-21 to win the Class 3A state team title.
In addition to that accomplishment, Shakopee placed eight wrestlers in the individual tournament including two state champions, two state runner-ups, three third place finishes and a fifth place finish.
