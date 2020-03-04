Shakopee wrestling

Shakopee wrestlers Carson Manville, Jack Casey, Paxton Creese, Sam Treml and the rest of the Sabers team celebrate winning the Class 3A state wrestling championship.

 Photo by Todd Abeln

The Shakopee wrestling team put the finishing touches on a perfect season this past weekend at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament.

Shakopee finished the season with a perfect 41-0 record when they defeated Stillwater 34-21 to win the Class 3A state team title.

In addition to that accomplishment, Shakopee placed eight wrestlers in the individual tournament including two state champions, two state runner-ups, three third place finishes and a fifth place finish.

