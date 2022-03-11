After 40 years as a server at Lions Tap, the popular burger joint in Eden Prairie, Shakopee resident Mary Rein might be as well-known as the restaurant’s iconic burgers.
“Customers come in the door and ask if Mary’s working today,” General Manager Dave Wanek said. “She’s been here so long.”
Rein went to work at Lions Tap on Feb. 2, 1982, and never left — marking the milestone recently with the restaurant staff. Originally from Bloomington, she moved to Shakopee and worked at a restaurant in town before hearing about Lions Tap from a relative.
Rein has witnessed a lot of change at the restaurant. She’s worked during multiple remodeling and renovation projects. Rein also recalls serving before Lions Tap had computers, first using one when the restaurant eventually bought some for work.
Seeing restaurant regulars grow up before her eyes, according to Rein, has been a standout experience. “You get really familiar with the customers,” she said. “I’ve seen people go from little kids to adults, and now they have children. I’ve seen a lot of different stages of people’s lives.”
Wanek has worked with Rein for over eleven years and speaks highly of their time working together — complimenting her abilities from serving customers to greeting and making conversation with everyone who walks through the restaurant doors.
“Mary’s a rock. I compare all servers that come into here to the standards Mary brings to work every day. I tell them to strive to be like Mary because she is the top of the top of what we have for service,” he said.
Like Rein, many Lions Tap employees have worked at the restaurant for a long time. Multiple staff members have retired after a couple of decades, and some current employees have worked alongside Rein for about 30 years.
The restaurant has been owned by Bert and Bonnie Notermann since the late 1970s. Bert Notermann interviewed and hired Rein as a server a few years later.
Through the years working together, Wanek said the staff has become more than just a group of coworkers.
“I think everybody here genuinely cares about everybody else — not just when they’re at work, but also outside these walls,” Wanek said. “Everybody cares about how you’re doing, and there’s support for you if something’s going on in your life. You have a bigger extended family.”
Bert Notermann shared these sentiments, saying he and his wife have made it a standard at the restaurant to treat everyone with respect. “We’ve had people that have retired after 20 to 30 years … that says something about the organization. They want to stick around,” he said.
Like a family, the Lions Tap team celebrates when someone hits a significant anniversary. Staff members gathered a few weeks ago to congratulate Rein on her 40 years. The celebration included a cake and surprising Rein with gifts, including foot and body massagers. She also received a cash gift and an all-expenses-paid vacation.
Bonnie Notermann also prepared words about Rein’s time at the restaurant, writing notes and putting a presentation together for the celebration.
Asked about what it means to have Rein for all these years, Bert Notermann got down on one knee and bowed in her direction to show thanks.
Bonnie Notermann added that they have been lucky to have her as part of Lions Tap for so many years. “She’s been everything you would ever want,” she said. “I said during her celebration … every employer dreams of having the perfect employee, but our dream came true.”