Shakopee resident Amy Grove was working as the vice president of operations for a credit union in February 2017 when she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm on her way home from work.
After years of recovery and therapy, Grove switched career paths and started writing children’s books. Her first book, “Who Am I?: A From The Grove story,” was published in January and helps readers reflect on their identities. She talked about her book recently with the Shakopee Valley News. The following conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity:
Shakopee Valley News: Tell me about the book.
Amy Grove: So the book is a story of a gnome who falls down, hits her head and doesn’t remember who she is. She comes upon these creatures in the grove, and they help her discover who she is again. It parallels my life because in 2017, I was on my way home from work and had a ruptured brain aneurysm and a stroke after that. It took friends, family and years of therapy to help me remember who I am and how to build back the new Amy.
SVN: Deciding to become a children’s author is quite a career change. What led you to pursue a career in writing?
AG: I have been a storyteller my whole life. It’s been a joke amongst friends and family because when I try to explain things, I put it into story format. That has been with me my whole life, and I think that’s part of what I’m supposed to be doing going forward.
SVN: Where’d the idea for the story come from?
AG: A few years ago, I wanted to create something special for my great-niece and nephew for Christmas and sewed gnomes for them. Some friends saw them and asked if I could make some. So I had a few of them sitting around in the living room, and I noticed they looked like they were talking to each other and having their own little conversation in their world. And I thought, “What story would I say they’re having?” I just started writing it down … and it turned out to be so much more. I’m like, “Wow, I can really make it match my life, and it can be something that’s a lesson for everybody.”
SVN: What was your experience writing the story?
AG: I think it was in January 2021 when I started writing it out. It took a full year because of my brain. I just can’t do some things in the same capacities I used to. I can work on something for an hour or two, and then it requires me to take a nap. I don’t have the stamina or the memory I used to. Fortunately, all of my intelligence is still in my brain. So I worked on it in bits. It took the whole year to make it come from idea to physical hardcover.
SVN: What did the whole experience teach you about yourself? Was it reaffirming seeing this creation form out of your recovery?
AG: Absolutely. First of all, I had to give myself a lot of grace because the old Amy could have done this in a week, but my new capabilities don’t allow that. It was so much harder than I thought, but it felt great knowing I could learn these things — it’d just take much longer. I think the satisfaction is so much greater than it would’ve been before because I can turn around, look and go, “Wow, I accomplished this.”
Sometimes I tell people that I’m grateful all of this happened. I know it’s a really weird statement, but I wouldn’t be who I am today if this wouldn’t have happened — and I really like who I am.
SVN: What message do you hope people take away from the book?
AG: You are who you choose to be, not who other people tell you. Decide who you are, and be that on purpose.
Editor’s note: “Who Am I?: A From the Grove story” is available on Grove’s website (www.groveworks.us) Amazon, Walmart and local independent bookstores.