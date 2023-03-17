Crime in Shakopee in 2022 reached a 30-year low, according to the Shakopee Police Department’s annual activity report.
The crime rate, calculated by looking at the number of crimes committed per 100,000 people, came out to 4.84% for 2022, the lowest rate Shakopee has seen since these activity reports were first collected in the early 1990s.
The crime rate is a more than 18% drop from 2021’s rate of 5.91%. Shakopee has seen a decrease in its crime rate each year since 2019.
“It’s always important when you look at numbers to have the right perspective, and I think sometimes people’s perception of crime and what’s really going on in reality are on opposite sides,” Tate said. “The reality is we’re a very safe community.”
Crime numbers are sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which then helps to compile the activity reports.
“Part one” crimes, deemed the more serious ones, decreased 21.16% from 2021 to 2022, dropping from 983 crimes to 775. Crimes in this category include murder, burglary, larceny and rape.
“Part two” crimes, like fraud, narcotics and DUIs, saw a 12.56% decrease compared with 2021, dropping from 1,529 crimes to 1,337.
These numbers further stand out given that more businesses and events resumed in-person interactions in 2022. “Coming out of COVID, I’ll be honest, I’m a little bit surprised that the activity went down,” Tate said about the decreases in both categories for 2022.
Tate added that staying more proactive during the pandemic than other agencies and being able to weather recent staffing crises facing police departments have likely made a difference in keeping numbers low after the height of the pandemic.
He also identified community partnerships as a prime reason for the record low rate this past year and the continued trend of Shakopee’s decreased crime rate over the last few years.
“I think it’s a positive reflection of our community policing efforts and our partnership with the community. They trust us, and that trust is sacred to us,” he said. “All of those community initiatives, outreach initiatives, and everything we’ve done with proactive measures we’ve taken, whether it’s enforcement or education, are paying off.”