Ales in the Alley debuted in downtown Shakopee last Saturday, with residents enjoying nice weather, vendors, live music and a variety of drinks from local businesses.
The event was a partnership between Shakopee Brewhall, Mana Brewing Co., Babe’s Place and the Shakopee Chamber & Visitors Bureau.
About 35 vendors participated in a food truck and vendor market, and live music was provided by Magic Carpet, Tom Wavra, Dresses with Pockets and The Shaw Brothers throughout the afternoon and evening.
A special infusion beer was also created for the event — a collaboration between Shakopee Brewhall and Mana Brewing Co.