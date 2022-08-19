Local nonprofit Allyhoo is expanding its work providing comforting stuffed animal friends to pediatric patients.
Located in Shakopee since 2020, the business creates custom, handmade stuffed animal pillows for its customers — but with a heartwarming twist.
For each order, Allyhoo makes a duplicate “twin” of the stuffed animal and donates it to a local hospital for young patients.
While customers have the option to buy premade Allyhoos, they can also create and customize their own order. Each Allyhoo is completely unique, as customers can choose different color, pattern and embroidery options.
Donations have been gifted to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital since 2014, and the company has recently started donating to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
These specific partnerships are personal for Allyhoo founder and executive director Ally Doucette, who grew up in Belle Plaine and spent some of her childhood at both these hospitals.
At 13 years of age, Doucette started experiencing joint stiffness and pain throughout her body, sometimes missing school because she was unable to get out of bed or complete simple tasks. She was later diagnosed with an unknown autoimmune disease that caused severe arthritis in all of her joints, and she has now been in remission for about five years.
Having to withdraw from sports and other activities, Doucette eventually turned to sewing as an outlet when her stepdad bought her a sewing machine. She made her first Allyhoo in 2012, and the rest was history.
“I was just making these animal pillows for family and friends and their kids, and they all loved them so much,” she said. “I just had this idea — if these little kids that are perfectly healthy are loving them so much, how would the kids that are scared and fighting their battles in the hospital feel to receive one and know that somebody out there is rooting for them?”
Doucette donated her first 10 Allyhoos to Children’s Minnesota Hospital-Minneapolis in 2014. Since then, Allyhoo has donated over 1,000 stuffed animals to the hospital, with the donations being split between the Minneapolis and St. Paul locations.
Donating to Children’s Minnesota Hospital was a very clear decision for the Allyhoo team, Doucette said, as she was a patient for years at the St. Paul location.
“I was a patient there and had to see all these other kids and their battles. I was scared, but what I was going through wasn’t even remotely close to as terrifying as what these other kids go through,” Doucette said. “I just wanted to give them some comfort because I knew the feeling and wanted to help.”
Allyhoo is already starting to expand its support to other hospitals. Last week, the company made its first donation of 50 Allyhoos to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
“They’re local and when I had to do a bunch of tests to see how my body was reacting to the chemotherapy, I would go to St. Francis for those tests,” Doucette said on her decision to reach out to the hospital.
“There is no better comfort in a medical center setting than to know our patients can snuggle up to the love of these beautiful, handmade felt animals and pillows,” Missy Dreckman, foundation manager for the Saints Foundation at St. Francis, said in a prepared statement. “They are unique, bring a smile to everyone in the room and will be an amazing addition for our young patients.”
Doucette added that, looking ahead, she hopes to connect with more hospitals in the area.
“It’s the most rewarding experience,” she said. “They’re such great hospitals, and they do so much for the kids. It’s always a reward to drop those off and know that our hard work is really making a difference.”
Additionally, Allyhoo wants to branch out and start making donations at shelters as well as nursing and retirement homes.
The nonprofit is also doing more community outreach, hosting its “2022 Strangers Unite” fundraiser in Shakopee Sept. 10. The event includes silent auctions, games and activities for children, music, food trucks and drinks, as well as a visit from Viktor the Viking and Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders. All proceeds will go to Allyhoo, helping them create and donate more stuffed animals.
“I can only hope that it gives (patients) comfort, some love and a reminder that they’re not fighting alone,” Doucette said about Allyhoo’s mission. “There’s so many people out there thinking about them — even if they don’t know who they are.”