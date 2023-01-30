Amazon announced plans to close its MSP5 sortation center in Shakopee at the end of March, impacting about 680 workers, according to a company notice sent to state officials Monday.
The letter, addressed to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, states that the facility will cease operations March 31.
In a prepared statement to Southwest News Media, Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said, "All employees at our facility in Shakopee are being offered opportunities to transfer to other facilities in and around the Twin Cities, or support if they choose not to stay with Amazon."
Kelly said the lease will be expiring at the MSP5 location.
"We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners, and drivers," he added in the statement. "As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites or maintain a presence."
State Rep. Brad Tabke, a Democrat who represents Shakopee in the Legislature, characterized the affected jobs mentioned in the Amazon announcement as layoffs. "When 680 Minnesotans lose their jobs as the result of a decision made by a corporate giant, they deserve answers, economic security, and common decency," he said in a news release.
Tabke said he will be co-authoring legislation "to provide transparency to the performance standards of warehouses like Amazon’s, while prioritizing the safety of their workers."
The sort center is located at 5825 11th Avenue E. in Shakopee. Shakopee is also home to another Amazon facility, the MSP1 fulfilment center.