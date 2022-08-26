Staff from the Amazon MSP1 fulfillment center partnered with local groups Together WE CAN and Damascus Way to provide hundreds of Scott County families with free backpacks and school supplies.
Approximately 290 backpacks filled with essential school supplies as well as 100 headphones and earbuds were given out to local students and their families last Thursday, Aug. 18, at Lions Park in Shakopee.
“The whole point of this was to bring kids and their parents closer together, to give them something to do together and to get them materials to start the school year off right,” said Ben Chatmas, Amazon MSP1 engagement area manager.
According to Chatmas, this initiative has been months in the making. Thanks to connections made via the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce, the three organizations were able to get in touch and start planning the event. “To see it come to fruition in such a successful way … was really incredible,” Chatmas said.
The MSP1 center also held a backpack event last year, prompting the facility to participate in another one in 2022. This year, Amazon ordered around 459 backpacks of various colors and about 100 headphones and earbuds for the initiative.
Together WE CAN, a countywide coalition looking to end child abuse and neglect, and Damascus Way, an organization serving those coming out of incarceration and their families, collected school supplies ahead of the event.
Caitlin Judd, a Scott County program coordinator with TWC, said the groups were strategic when buying supplies so they could cater to students of different ages and grade levels.
For elementary and middle school-aged children, backpacks were filled with traditional supplies like notebooks, pencils and folders — but also supplies for younger students like crayons, markers, colored pencils, scissors and glue.
Judd said for older students, the organizations kept it more utilitarian, collecting supplies like pens, pencils, highlighters and notebooks.
The organizations also provided a variety of back-to-school snacks for families to pick up.
Staff from all three groups gathered at Lions Park to prepare the backpacks and give them out to participating families.
“Kids need a lot for back to school,” Judd said. “It was just nice to see that relief from parents … not having to figure out going to buy all those (supplies).”
This initiative is quite relevant to TWC and Damascus Way, as staff from both organizations talked about the impact access to school supplies can have on kids and their families.
“We can start off the school year with getting kids started with the right supplies and started on the right foot,” Judd said about TWC’s involvement. “As people experience challenges … they may feel more empowered to seek out resources and seek out help in the community.”
At Damascus Way, Executive Director Tierre Webster said this back-to-school event is interwoven with the launch of his organization’s new fatherhood program, “Destiny Dads.” According to the nonprofit’s website, Destiny Dads is looking to help fathers through providing “various services with the vision of enriching, empowering and equipping parents.”
“When we think about some of the challenges that kiddos have as they’re going back to school, often the challenges are that their basic needs aren’t being met. Housing is an issue. Often, kiddos are going to school and they’re hungry or they don’t have clothes. They don’t have the resources, backpacks, school supplies — things of that nature,” Webster said.
According to Webster, many of the men Damascus Way serves have a child in their life. He said an event like this allows for parents to bond with their kids and show an interest in their educational wellbeing.
“What we know is that fathers are less likely to reoffend if they have a meaningful relationship with their child, and children are more likely to be successful in education if they have this meaningful relationship,” he said. “That’s what we were trying to foster for the day. We were trying to get fathers and their children involved on the front end of their kids’ academic experiences.”
ADDITIONAL SUPPLIES
Almost 170 backpacks were left over from the in-person event. Chatmas said the three organizations agreed the remainder should be split between Damascus Way and TWC to distribute throughout the community.
Judd said at TWC, about 60 backpacks will be given to a childcare center located in Scott County, about 20 to the Jordan Area Food Shelf and the rest to WIC and additional children’s services in the county.
At Damascus Way, Webster said he plans for their extra backpacks to be given out to more families participating in Destiny Dads and to families of those incarcerated in Scott County Jail.
While Amazon will not be distributing any leftover backpacks, Chatmas said the fulfillment center plans to run similar events aimed at helping the community in the near future.
“We owe it to our community to support them in whatever way we can … what better way to kick it off in the fall than to give students backpacks and supplies to make sure they go back to school on a good note?” he said.