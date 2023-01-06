The AMSOIL Championship Snocross series returns to Canterbury Park next week, bringing hundreds of professional and amateur racers from around the world to Shakopee.
The “Pirtek Snocross National,” the second stop on this snocross series tour, takes place Jan. 13-14.
“Canterbury is always our ‘Super Bowl’ or ‘Daytona’ event, so we’re excited to be back,” ISOC President Carl Schubitzke said.
Around 400 racers, about 50 more than last year, are expected to participate in this year’s event, according to Schubitzke. These racers come from all over the world, including Sweden, Norway and Canada.
Malene Cottew, the 2022 Pro Women Champion, is returning to Canterbury Park as one of the 400 competing next week.
“It’s a big race. It’s a lot of fans, and it’s an awesome track,” Cottew said. “I won round one here last year, which is how I kicked off the season last year, so I plan on keeping my streak up.”
This event also continues a nearly 25-year relationship between ISOC Racing and Canterbury Park.
“We have a lot of history, and that helps build audiences each and every year,” Schubitzke said. “It’s always been a big event for us and a big event for them. They’ve been fantastic to work with.”
He added that the park is also an ideal venue for hosting a snocross event. Canterbury Park’s indoor seating allows thousands of fans to enjoy the sport while staying warm.
“The events business in general has come back strong, and I know we will see huge crowds for snocross based on advance ticket sales,” Canterbury Park Special Events Manager Kerry Larson said in a statement. “With the amenities we offer indoors and great seating and sightlines throughout the facility, this is the premier location for this sport.”
Cottew said she also appreciates the big track and how visible everything is for guests both inside and outside.
“It’s awesome that you actually get to see all the racing, no matter where you are standing … you just get a lot of good racing going to Canterbury,” she said.
Schubitzke expects around 16,000-17,000 people to attend the two-day event. Anticipating these high numbers, the event also features additional activities welcoming guests of all ages.
Face painting, a coloring station, vendors and autograph sessions are among some of the activities being offered at the park. Fireworks will also take place at the park both nights.
These activities, along with having some younger racers participate in snocross events, look to help make snocross more exciting and accessible to the whole family.
“The whole ideology behind it is just to build the future of our sport,” Schubitzke said. “We try to make it almost like a winter festival so kids and the family do come and can see and experience a lot more than just races.”