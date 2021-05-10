Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 08, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notice from the May 8, 2021 Shakopee Valley News
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Commentary: Shakopee Lions Club names April student of the month
- Shakopee High School releases third quarter honor rolls
- Here's how area music festivals are preparing for the return of live entertainment
- Valleyfair looks to hire 300 additional workers, raises starting pay to $15/hour
- Shakopee police reports April 29-May 3
- Where will Steffon Mitchell play this coming fall?
- Stop and smell the flowers at the Arb this Mother's Day weekend
- Rhythm on the Rails to be 'as close to normal' as possible this year
- Remember When: May 8, 2021
- After 18 years, Shakopee's Taco Loco says 'goodbye for now'
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store will open May 7, see what's new
-
ECCS substitute teacher charged with sextortion of adult, two minors
-
Police: Chanhassen man fatally shoots sister
-
'Peeps' the goose being evaluated for possible return to the wild, authorities say
-
Old abodes: Cue Chaska historic homes guide
-
Bloedow sets scoring mark for Prior Lake girls lacrosse team
-
Commentary: Shakopee Lions Club names April student of the month
-
Weekend Roundup: Chanhassen stuns Prior Lake in second-half rally
-
Shakopee High School releases third quarter honor rolls
-
Highway 282 in Jordan, Sand Creek Township closing May 10 to mid-June