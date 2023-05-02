Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 29, 2023 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Shakopee
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Man charged in fentanyl overdose death of Shakopee teenager
-
Obituary for Nicole C. Conrady
-
Updates: Downtown Highway 41 Project
-
May Markets are back for a third year at Arboretum
-
Obituary for Brian Scott Lucarelli
-
Street reconstruction projects underway in Prior Lake
-
Obituary for Dianne H. Eiden
-
Chaska Police recover narcotics, firearm after pursuit of stolen vehicle
-
New-look Blaze gets first victory for its new coach on the court
-
38th annual Taste of Chaska