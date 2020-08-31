Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the August 22, 2020 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the August 22, 2020 Shakopee Valley News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee Police Department receives complaint about SPUC
- Shakopee farmer says markets a way to support small business
- Man charged with third-degree murder for role in drug-related death in Shakopee
- Minnesota Renaissance Festival canceled; announcement of 'brand-new' 2020 event to come
- Paid letter: I object to City Council's action to create SPUC ballot issue
- Column: Uninformed opinions and jerk behavior go hand in hand
- 36-year-old Shakopee mother of four narrowly escapes COVID-19 death
- At least 50 jobs coming to Shakopee after plumbing product manufacturer finds new home
- Shakopee photo of the week: Shakopee sunrise
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Suspect charged in Burnsville carjacking
-
Teenage boy dies after Burnsville shooting
-
Prior Lake photo of the week: Ursa Major and Mystic Mashup
-
Shakopee Police Department receives complaint about SPUC
-
Shakopee farmer says markets a way to support small business
-
Ice cream shop headed for downtown Carver
-
As local resident hopes to launch tiny home business, Burnsville officials consider loosening restrictions on 'accessory' homes
-
Suspect arrested in connection with Burnsville carjacking
-
Coney Island ready for its reveal
-
As many K-8 private schools remain open this fall, some report enrollment uptick