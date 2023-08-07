Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the August 5, 2023 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- IHÄNA Outlet opens in downtown Shakopee
- Shakopee police calls, July 24-31
- Public notices from the August 5, 2023 Shakopee Valley News
- Points races start to tighten up in three divisions on the oval
- Why Biden's new 'death tax' is bad
- Letter: Prairie Pointe is a needed project
- Simpson will skate on international ice in Five Nations Tournament
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Obituary for Katherine Marie Brewer-Knight
-
Flags and Honor presents 10th annual Car Show
-
Chaska resident Lori Childers competes in National Senior Games
-
Police looking for man in string of package thefts
-
IHÄNA Outlet opens in downtown Shakopee
-
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to reintroduce bison on tribal lands
-
Chaska Fire Department to host annual open house
-
Jordan approves pilot program for removing infected ash trees
-
Obituary for Carolyn A. Kinney
-
Scott County’s community gardens grow in popularity