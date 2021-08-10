Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the August 7, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the August 7, 2021 Shakopee Valley News
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Man charged in death of girlfriend America Thayer makes first court appearance
- Friends remember America Thayer as kind, hard-working following her death in Shakopee
- Shakopee woman behind popular Etsy shop Paper & Pear says sustainability drives business
- Suspect, victim identified in Shakopee homicide case
- Alexis Saborit charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of girlfriend America Thayer
- Shakopee photo of the week: rockin' downtown
- Letter: Thanks for swift action, Shakopee police
- Taylor Koenen returns to Shakopee to host basketball camps
- SandVenture, Lions Park in Shakopee could be getting some upgrades
- First state volleyball rankings show depth, power of the SSC
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Trader Joe's to open in Eagan
-
5-year-old dies after found in Chaska's Brickyard Clayhole
-
Man charged in death of girlfriend America Thayer makes first court appearance
-
Prior Lake man killed in collision in southeastern Minnesota
-
'We declared victory too soon:' Delta variant causes concern in Scott, Carver counties
-
Bud Grant: The hired gun of town team baseball
-
Three dead after Victoria plane crash
-
Friends remember America Thayer as kind, hard-working following her death in Shakopee
-
Introducing Bailey Holasek: a Q&A with Jordan's newest police officer
-
Shakopee woman behind popular Etsy shop Paper & Pear says sustainability drives business