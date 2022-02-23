Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the February 19, 2022 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Christiansen, citing personal reasons, resigns from Shakopee School Board
- Louisville Township splits from Shakopee under new House District 54A
- Commentary: Shakopee Lions Club names January students of the month
- Blake Shelton, Kane Brown headline 2022 Twin Cities Summer Jam lineup
- Genz-Ryan provides free meals to Shakopee healthcare workers
- Former state representative Bob Loonan to run again in 2022
- Shakopee headed back to state with a fifth straight section title
- Canterbury Park planning amphitheater project, stable renovations
- Shakopee continues to roll toward the conference crown
- Commentary: Shakopee alumnus teaching English, inspiring students
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Christiansen, citing personal reasons, resigns from Shakopee School Board
-
Louisville Township splits from Shakopee under new House District 54A
-
Savage woman killed in Spring Lake Township crash
-
Skippers are St. Paul-bound
-
Prior Lake cheer team captures a second straight national title
-
Commentary: Shakopee Lions Club names January students of the month
-
Scott County woman pleads guilty to impersonating man in 'bribe' attempt of judge
-
Savage woman charged with murder following Shakopee woman's overdose
-
Hawks, Storm meet in first post-season pairing
-
Figure skater from Jordan High School competes for Team USA in Switzerland