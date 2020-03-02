Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the February 29, 2020 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf's that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the February 29, 2020 Shakopee Valley News
Deb Gelhaye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee wrestling crowns two state champions
- Shakopee High School Quarter 2 honor roll
- Resources for low-income, homeless 'desperately' searching for new home in Shakopee
- Shakopee Public Schools 'prepared' in case of coronavirus outbreak
- New addition to Bill's Toggery pays homage to building's history with Charles Lindbergh
- Shakopee wrestling repeats as state champions
- How Shakopee officials are preparing for possible legalization of recreational marijuana
- Shakopee wrestling sends 4 to the finals
- Shakopee man loses deer head after fire, takes out ad to get it back. Six months later, he finally did
- Elko New Market man is the first to be charged in a rash of catalytic converter thefts
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Updated: Teen shot in head in Savage parking lot remains in critical condition
-
Shakopee wrestling crowns two state champions
-
Jordan Public Schools applies for an early start the next 3 years
-
Time's running out to claim Powerball prize on ticket sold in Savage
-
'It hurts my heart': School, students respond to another blackface incident
-
Shakopee High School Quarter 2 honor roll
-
Shakopee Public Schools 'prepared' in case of coronavirus outbreak
-
Resources for low-income, homeless 'desperately' searching for new home in Shakopee
-
New addition to Bill's Toggery pays homage to building's history with Charles Lindbergh
-
State Swim: Chaska/Chanhassen captures three titles, runner-up team finish