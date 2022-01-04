Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 1, 2022 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- City's third brewery opening next spring in downtown Shakopee
- City approves payment agreement with Shakopee Public Utilities
- DSI becomes Shakopee’s trash hauler Jan. 1
- Top 10 Shakopee stories of 2021
- Public notices from the January 1, 2022 Shakopee Valley News
- Local author's first book honors a former childhood baseball idol
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Obituary for Patricia G. Lahl
-
Obituary for Robert “Mel” Nelson & Jeffrey “Jeff” Wertish
-
Four citations for underage tobacco sales issued in Chanhassen
-
Holy Family Catholic, Southwest Christian head into 2022 with high hopes
-
Obituary for Joseph Wickenhauser
-
Tough defeat only makes Chaska basketball stronger
-
New lakeside amenities coming to Spring Lake Regional Park
-
Speedway planned for vacant corner near Prior Lake High School
-
Obituary for John Ryski
-
City's third brewery opening next spring in downtown Shakopee