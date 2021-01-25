Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 23, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from the January 23, 2021 Shakopee Valley News
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- New Texas Roadhouse to break ground in Shakopee this spring
- Police reports
- Plans being made for 175 new homes near Shakopee Gravel
- City of Shakopee wants ideas for the future of SandVenture
- Column: Real friendships are stronger than politics
- Letter: A big thanks to safe pedestrians
- Column: Real friendships are stronger than politics (copy)
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Schedule derailed: Green line extension pushed back after soil, construction twists
-
Charges: Shakopee robbery suspect fled police, crashed on highway
-
Trump pardons Prior Lake man convicted of drug offense
-
New Texas Roadhouse to break ground in Shakopee this spring
-
Sixteen-year-old seriously injured in County Road 42 crash
-
Can Brock Boeser deliver a big season for the young Canucks?
-
City of Victoria seeks councilor applicants
-
Police reports
-
Sheriff's Office seeks information in Christmas burglary
-
Letter: A witness to history should be able to see more clearly