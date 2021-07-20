Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the July 17, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the July 17, 2021 Shakopee Valley News
Southwest Legals Department
