Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 12, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the June 12, 2021 Shakopee Valley News
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- Shakopee family makes downtown a little sweeter with Bittner's Bakery
- SACS principal Julie Moran moving on after 20 years
- Shakopee veteran receives honors after ceremony halted by the pandemic
- Charges: Shakopee man used toilet tank cover in assault
- Shakopee police reports, June 1-6
- Shakopee Public Utilities requests customers follow watering restrictions
- Section title, multiple state spots earned for the Shakopee girls
- Shakopee High School celebrates Class of 2021
- New law gives incarcerated moms more time with their infants
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Food trucks get green light in Chanhassen
-
Shakopee family makes downtown a little sweeter with Bittner's Bakery
-
SACS principal Julie Moran moving on after 20 years
-
Obituary for Ty T. Bartz
-
Highly anticipated downtown south redevelopment project put on hold
-
Obituary for Heather J. Miller
-
Savage woman stands tall after fall at home left her paralyzed
-
Obituary for Clem A. Pieper
-
City of Carver eases outdoor watering ban, allowing residents to water vegetables and flowers
-
City of Carver enacts emergency outdoor watering ban