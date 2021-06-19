Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 19, 2021 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public notices from the June 19, 2021 Shakopee Valley News
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- City of Shakopee cans garbage and recycling contract with Republic Services, moves forward with DSI
- Jackson Township, city of Shakopee in disagreement over annexation
- Bloomington police chase comes to crashing halt in downtown Shakopee
- Man charged with robbing Metro Mobility bus in Shakopee
- Shakopee family makes downtown a little sweeter with Bittner's Bakery
- Shakopee police reports June 9-14
- Shakopee Public Utilities requests customers follow watering restrictions
- Commentary: Shakopee Lions Club names June student of the month
- Column: The best conversations often happen in cars
- Shakopee boys denied any state spots at Section 2AA meet
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
City of Shakopee cans garbage and recycling contract with Republic Services, moves forward with DSI
-
Jackson Township, city of Shakopee in disagreement over annexation
-
Minnesota River drops as region heads into drought conditions
-
Bloomington police chase comes to crashing halt in downtown Shakopee
-
Driver in fatal crash that killed Prior Lake High School student sentenced to year in jail
-
Senior living proposed for Loftus farm after curling center plans dissolve
-
Fire heavily damages Buca di Beppo restaurant in Burnsville
-
Man charged with robbing Metro Mobility bus in Shakopee
-
Savage woman stands tall after fall at home left her paralyzed
-
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Quality Inn attempted murder case