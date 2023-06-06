Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 3, 2023 print edition of the Shakopee Valley News newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Shakopee
Articles
- End of the road for the Sabers on the Section 2AAAA diamond
- Three individuals, one relay make state field for Shakopee girls
- Annual Color Run returns in Shakopee
- Shakopee gets a relay, one individual through to the state meet
- Public notices from the June 3, 2023 Shakopee Valley News
- Shakopee High School graduation June 10
- Top-seeded Sabers go perfect in section play, earn state spot
- No state spots for Shakopee netters on the Section 2AA court
- Shakopee police calls, May 23-30
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools set to graduate class of 2023
-
Disorientation a factor in 2021 fatal Victoria plane crash
-
Church installs artwork honoring clergy sexual abuse survivors
-
Updates: Downtown Highway 41 Project
-
Rahm announces campaign for 2nd District Congressional seat
-
Chaska seniors highlight section 2AAA state qualifiers
-
Obituary for Richard T. Mulcrone
-
District 112 students, community petition against graduation venue, Grace Church
-
Scott Co. Coordinated Response team responds to over 200 calls since program began
-
Obituary for Luella M. Boeser